- Advertisement by Google -

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Philippines has clarified that the flavored variants of Monde Nissin’s Lucky Me! Instant Noodles meet the ethylene oxide standard and are safe to consume.

These are Pancit Canton Regular, Pancit Canton Extra Hot Chili, Pancit Canton Chilimansi, and Instant Mami Beef Regular, including Pancit Canton Kalamansi, according to FDA Philippines in an advisory to the public signed by OIC director general Dr. Oscar Gutierrez Jr. and posted Saturday.

“The level of ethylene oxide in Pancit Canton Kalamansi (less than 0.01 mg/kg) passes the standard for ethylene oxide even of the European Union. The acceptable level of EU is 0.02 mg/kg,” the FDA Philippines stated.

The FDA Philippines issued the clarification following the recall of selected Lucky Me! food products in the EU and other countries due to claimed high levels of ethylene oxide (EtO), a chemical used to prevent microbial contamination in spices.

- Advertisement -

Ireland, Malta, and France were among the nations that issued separate health warnings against Lucky Me!, citing high EtO concentrations in certain of its noodle product varieties.

It must be emphasized, according to FDA Philippines, that the batches with ethylene oxide in them were produced in Thailand. They weren’t made in the Philippines and weren’t sold there either.