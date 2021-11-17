The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the amended emergency use authorization given to four Covid-19 vaccines that may be used as booster shots and additional doses.

In a taped public address that aired Tuesday, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Sinovac could be used as homologous vaccines or the same type of vaccine as a third shot.

“Ibig sabihin, kapag naka-dalawang Pfizer, after six months, maaaring magbigay ng isa pa (This means, if you have received two Pfizer shots, after six months, you can receive another shot of it,” he said.

Meantime, the single-dose Sputnik Light could be administered as a booster shot or additional dose regardless of the vaccine brand of the first two shots or primary series.

Domingo also said the Department of Health (DOH) has allowed the mix and match of vaccine brands.

In a public advisory released Monday night, the DOH said fully vaccinated healthcare workers may get their third dose or booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine starting November 17.

The DOH recommended Moderna, Pfizer, and Sinovac as booster doses regardless of the brand used in the primary series.

The National Vaccine Operations Center is yet to issue guidelines on the administration of booster shots. (PNA)