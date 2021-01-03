Favorable weather in the next three days over the country

According to weather specialist Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the northeast monsoon or amihan and tail-end of a frontal system are the two weather systems affecting the country.

The state weather bureau expects no storm development in the next two to three days within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) after the dissipation of the low-pressure area (LPA) on Saturday night.

According to weather specialist Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the northeast monsoon or amihan and tail-end of a frontal system are the two weather systems affecting the country.

The amihan is prevailing over the large area of Luzon while the tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern side of southern Luzon.

“Nalusaw na kagabi (January 2) kaya kasalukuyan ay wala tayong binabantayan na low-pressure area sa loob ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility. At sa susunod na dalawa hanggang tatlong araw ay wala tayo nakikita na ano man bagyo na posible mabuo sa loob (of PAR),” he said.

Kalayaan Island and Puerto Princesa City will observe a temperature level from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA raised a gale warning advisory over seaboards of northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, eastern seaboard of southern Luzon, and western seaboard of Kalayaan island.

A rough to very rough sea condition will be observed over the mentioned seaboards.

