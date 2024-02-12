A man died after he was stabbed 45 times by the father of the woman he allegedly raped in Coron, Palawan.

The victim, identified as Justin Frein Maceda Tesorio, 21, was attacked while sleeping in his room at Sitio Balisungan, Barangay Tagumpay, Coron, around 8 a.m. yesterday, February 12.

The Coron Municipal Police Station (MPS) said the suspect is Roberto (not his real name), 43, the father of the alleged rape victim.

The woman reportedly informed Roberto about what Tesorio did to her, prompting his rage towards the victim.

Driven by anger, Roberto entered Tesorio’s house and stabbed him 45 times before quickly fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

The suspect was later apprehended after encountering police conducting a search in the area.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will face murder charges.

Meanwhile, acquaintances and neighbors of the suspect claimed that the victim and Roberto’s daughter were in a romantic relationship.