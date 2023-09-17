The Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) is conducting a hot pursuit operation against a father and son who were behind a brutal hacking incident, resulting in the death of a 34-year-old farmer on Saturday, September 16, in Brgy. Kalatagbak, Quezon, Palawan.

Based on police reports, the victim, identified as Baliling Mañe, sustained multiple injuries from the incident.

Authorities were able to rescue the victim upon the report of a Barangay Kagawad of Brgy. Kalatagbak to the Quezon MPS after the suspects tried to discard him in a forested area near a creek.

Mañe later died while being treated at Quezon Medicare Hospital.

Investigation revealed that Mañe, along with one of the suspects, Derik Okom, were on their way home from a birthday celebration at around 4:00 in the morning when they stopped at a sari-sari store for some drinks.

Okom allegedly brought the drink home with him, which infuriated Mañe.

He then stormed to Okom’s house, where he was confronted by Okom’s father, Karawit Okom. After a heated argument, Karawit took his bolo and hit the victim twice in the face, while Derik continued to strike the victim in different parts of his body.