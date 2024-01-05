(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A heated argument over a dog poop escalated into a stabbing incident today, claiming the life of a 65-year-old victim in Barangay San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City.

The victim was identified by the city police as Cecillo Soriano Mozo.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. when Mozo and the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Reagan Ellema Arias, engaged in a dispute concerning the canine waste.

Mozo reported the altercation to the barangay authorities. Subsequently, he returned home, unaware that Arias was lying in wait armed with a Swiss knife.

Arias attacked Mozo, allegedly stabbing him a total of eight times in the chest and back. Mozo was rushed to the Ospital ng Palawan for medical attention, but he was declared dead on arrival by Dr. Michael T. Batongbakal.

Arias was apprehended by barangay tanods at the scene of the crime. Further investigation into this distressing incident is currently underway.