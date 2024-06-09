A member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) was declared dead on arrival at the hospital after being involved in an accident yesterday around 2:50 in the afternoon, June 8, in Purok 10, Barangay Inagawan Sub-colony, Puerto Princesa City.

He was identified as Patrolman Jeric Bayle Juayang, 26, assigned to Police Station 5 of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), a resident of Brgy. Dumangueña, Narra, and was riding a Sniper 155 motorcycle.

According to the police investigation report, while Juayang was navigating a curved portion of the road in Inagawan Sub-colony, his motorcycle skidded, causing him to lose control. As a result, he overshot and collided with an approaching truck driven by Charlie Timan Guantero, 34.

The accident reportedly occurred while Juayang was traversing the national road in Inagawan Sub-colony towards Dumangueña, while Guantero was heading towards the city proper.

Juayang was brought to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival