An accident between a top-down tricycle and a motorcycle occurred on the night of October 26 along the provincial road in Sitio Upper Barebe, Barangay Aribungos, Brooke’s Point, resulting in two fatalities and several injuries.

The top-down tricycle was driven by Christopher Gonzales. He had two passengers on board, one of whom was Charlie Tampas, who was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH).

Arsaba Taha, a local, was the driver of the second vehicle, a black Suzuki Raider 150. He also lost his life in the accident.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. as both vehicles were traveling along the provincial road. Gonzales’ top-down tricycle was in front, and Arsaba’s vehicle was following. In the moments that followed, Arsaba collided with the rear part of the top-down tricycle, resulting in the accident.

The drivers and other injured individuals were transported to the Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH) by personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Brooke’s Point.

Unfortunately, Tampas and Taha were unable to recover from their injuries and the attending physician declared them dead.