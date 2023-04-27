Marine park rangers, researchers, and volunteers in Tubbataha to study its fish and benthos have recently received an unexpected boost to their efforts—fast and reliable internet.

The management of Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park and World Heritage Site said Thursday that the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UPMSI) has lent them its Starlink device, and the team can now connect with colleagues and partners all around the world.

This connectivity has made a significant impact on the team’s work, allowing them to collaborate more effectively with others, share their findings in real-time, and access online resources critical to their research. The new internet connection has also opened up new opportunities for the team to participate in virtual conferences and engage with colleagues and experts in their field from afar.

“We’ve been struggling with slow connections for months, but thanks to UPMSI that lent us their Starlink device, we’re now able to connect with colleagues and partners all around the world. It’s amazing what a difference a little internet can make, even out here in the middle of the ocean!” Tubbataha’s management said.

HARD AT WORK: The team in Tubbataha that is focused on collecting and analyzing data to gain a deeper understanding of the intricate dynamics at play in the area’s marine life. | Photo by TMO Rowell Alarcon

The team, which includes Tubbataha Management Office (TMO) researchers Rowell Alarcon and Gerlie Gedoria, Marine park rangers Jeffrey David and Cresencio Caranay Jr., Dr. Hazel Arceo from UP Cebu, and supported by Gianina Nicole Feliciano and Princess Zyrlyn Mordeno from DLSU, Joan Pecson and Kymry Delijero from WWF, and Mama Ranger Angelique Songco with volunteers Nathan Songco and Norman Alexander Austria, is collecting and analyzing data that will help better understand the complex dynamics of Tubbataha’s marine life.

But their efforts aren’t just about finding new information; they’re also trying to instill a sense of responsibility and motivate the next generation of environmentalists.

“The team is excited to see what new insights they’ll uncover about Tubbataha’s fish and benthos and how they can use that knowledge to safeguard this unique and beautiful ecosystem for generations to come,” the management said.

About Post Author