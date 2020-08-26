Farmers urged to do inter-cropping to raise additional income

Deputy administrator Roel Rosales said in a virtual presser of Department of Agriculture (DA) that the intercropping program through planting other crops aside from coconut would help farmers to secure their food and to sell in market.

Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) has encouraged coconut farmers to practice intercropping program as an additional livelihood source during this time of the pandemic.

Deputy administrator Roel Rosales said in a virtual presser of Department of Agriculture (DA) that the intercropping program through planting other crops aside from coconut would help farmers to secure their food and to sell in market.

“Itong panahon ng COVID-19 pandemic, minabuti namin na anyayahan ang mga magniniyog o kaya may mga niyugan na magtanim din ng salit-tanim o kaya ng intercrop. Pwede tayo magtanim for now ng panandalian lang muna, panandaliang ani para masiguro natin na may pagkain sa bawat mesa ang bawat magniniyog, ang sobra ay maibenta sa local market,” he said.

Rosales said that coconut farmers may plant vegetables, banana or cassava with corresponding monetary incentives from PCA.

The incentive program aims to at least compensate the labor cost spent by coconut farmers, he added.

“Ginagawa natin ito sa pamamagitan ng incentive program din, kung kayo ay sasali sa intercropping program ay bibigyan namin kayo ng kaunting ayuda para sa labor cost naman na-contribute ng coconut farmer,” he said.

“Halimbawa sa saging, magtanim ka ng saging, may ayuda ka na P25 sa bawat saging na naitanim under coconut, ang limitasyon natin ay 200. Sa vegetable naman ay bibigyan natin ng fertilizer, sa kamote ay ganon din insentibo rin,” he said.

Meanwhile, PCA, an attached agency of DA celebrates the National Coconut Month in August and its 34th National Coconut Week to pay tribute to the benefit of coconut, to the investors and general public who considered the potential of coconut in business.

