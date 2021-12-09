A marketing agreement is now in the works where Palawan farmers will supply various government agencies with their agricultural products through their various irrigators’ associations once negotiations are completed, an irrigation official said.

Glenda Buenavista, senior irrigators development officer of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Palawan, said under the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP), local farmers will be able to supply products that could help to increase their income through marketing their harvests.

“[Nasa] Finalization na kami ng MOA (Memorandum of Agreement). Mayroon for corrections lang, baka hindi na mahabol ngayong December, by January,” Buenavista said.

“Para sa kanilang products—para mas malaki ang income ng ating irrigators’ association. Nasa MOA negotiations kami with agencies kasi halimbawa may feeding program, si DSWD. Iyon ang unang target namin na demand sector ng ating mga irrigators’ association,” she added.

- Advertisement -

According to the NIA-Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO), the initial priority will be to make agreements with 27 government departments, but it will also be open to commercial enterprises.

Buenavista believes that aside from the operational maintenance of irrigation projects, the IAs composed of local farmers should also be developed as entrepreneurs by having marketing agreements with government agencies and private entities.

“Kasi ‘yong ating mga irrigators association ay hindi lang limited doon sa operational maintenance. Dini-develop din namin sila para maging entrepreneur na pwedeng magkaroon ng marketing agreement sa ating agencies kahit sa private,” Buenavista explained.

She claims that IAs’ direct marketing agreement with its partners will allow them to earn more money without having to go through a middleman or trader.