Authorities have apprehended a 22-year-old farmer who was wanted in connection with a rape complaint.

A report from the provincial police said suspect Jenis Alejo, a resident of Barangay Inogbong, Bataraza, was apprehended on July 4 in Brgy. Tubtub in Brooke’s Point.

His arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Rada Mendoza of Branch 165 of the Regional Trial Court in the said town dated April 27, 2023.

It was issued in connection with a case of rape by sexual assault, which has been docketed under CC Number 23-01462-BAT. A recommended bail amount of P200,000 has been set for the offense.

A collaborative effort by personnel from the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS), Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Bataraza MPS, Regional Intelligence Unit-4B (RIU-4B), and the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PPMFC) resulted in his arrest.

Alejo was placed under the custody of the Brooke’s Point MPS for proper disposition.

