A farmer in Taytay town was severely injured after he was assaulted with a bolo by his neighbor in Barangay Poblacion, the provincial police reported.

The victim was identified as Jose Erederos,

According to initial reports, the incident occurred at approximately 8 when the suspect, armed with a bolo, entered the victim’s residence.

Erederos was rushed to the Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital for immediate treatment. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to the ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, for specialized care.

Meanwhile, the suspect voluntarily surrendered to the personnel of the Taytay Municipal Police Station. He is currently in custody and will undergo further investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and the events leading up to it.

