A man was allegedly targeted for murder by his drinking companion using a marble gun following a heated argument.

The incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on the night of June 2 in Barangay Berong, Quezon, Palawan. An individual known as Jomar, 35 and working as a mason, reportedly shot farmer Edgar Thuco, also 35, with a marble gun. Both are residents of the same barangay.

A report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) stated that the following day, June 3, Thuco personally went to the Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) to file a homicide complaint against Jomar.

Thuco recounted that during their drinking session, they engaged in an argument which angered Jomar. The suspect left and returned armed with a marble gun, an improvised caseless firearm loaded with marbles, and shot Thuco.

The victim stated that the shot struck his left shoulder, prompting his admission to the Quezon Medicare Hospital. The suspect fled and is currently being sought by the police.