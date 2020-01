A farmer was robbed of an estimated P100,000 amount of jewelry in Bataraza town, Saturday.

The provincial police identified the victim as Roger Dais Bobis, 55, and resident of Barangay Marangas, while the suspect is still unidentified.

Police investigation disclosed that Bobis and his wife went home from Barangay Buliluyan and discovered that their pieces of jewelry were gone.

