A farmer died after he was stabbed by his drinking companion on Saturday afternoon in Barangay Tigman, Aborlan.

The victim, identified by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) as Poden Ambong, 51, and a resident of Brgy. Calumpang in the same municipality, succumbed to a stab wound in the abdomen at the scene.

The suspect, also a farmer from Brgy. Ramon Magsaysay in Aborlan, was involved in a heated argument with Ambong during a drinking session around one o’clock in the afternoon, according to a witness.

The disagreement turned into a stabbing, resulting in Ambong’s death. The weapon used in the incident has not yet been found.

The suspect was captured and is presently in the custody of the Aborlan Municipal Police Station.