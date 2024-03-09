(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

Jealousy allegedly led to the hacking of a farmer in the head twice by a distant relative in the early hours of Friday in Barangay Panitian, Quezon town, in southern Palawan.

Joselito Lanuan, 42, fell victim to the attack and was rushed to Quezon Medicare Hospital after being hacked around one o’clock in the morning on March 8 in Sitio Ananyog in the said barangay. The attacker, who the police only identified as “Roy,” committed the assault.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) reported on Saturday that on the same day, the victim’s sibling informed them about the attack.

During their inquiry, it was found out that Lanuan was on his way home to Barangay Tabon in Quezon when he decided to stop at the residence of his distant relative, Roy, to drink water.

Initially appearing hospitable, Roy offered Lanuan water. However, as Lanuan was about to leave, Roy unexpectedly assaulted him twice in the head.

Roy then fled in an undisclosed direction.

“The motive was jealousy. Personnel of Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) are now conducting a manhunt operation for the possible arrest of the suspect,” the PPO report stated.

The PPPO did not provide details in their report regarding the reason for Roy’s jealousy towards Lanuan.

As of this writing, the PPPO has not yet provided any updates on Lanuan’s condition.