A farmer, 37 years old, was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital in San Vicente, where he was transferred on Sunday after being discovered unresponsive in Purok Makabayan, New Agutaya.

About 11:40 a.m. on March 12, Jeffrey Caldigas was reportedly found by a carwash attendant in a prone position adjacent to a live electrical wire, according to police authorities.

The preliminary investigation, according to the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO), suggested that he may have died as a result of being electrocuted.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment, but the attending physician pronounced him dead upon arrival.

