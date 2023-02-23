A farmer was killed and another was injured in a motorcycle accident in Rizal town, southern Palawan, wednesday night, along the national highway in Brgy. Punta Baja.

According to the provincial police, 43-year-old John Rey Reconalla, resident of Brgy. Iraan, was declared on arrival at the hospital where he was rushed following the accident that happened around 9:40 p.m.

The other person hurt was John Paul Buenavista, 18, resident of Sitio Malapandeg also in the same barangay. He reportedly sustained head and body injuries.

The Rizal municipal police investigation, sent to the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO), found that both motorcycles were traveling northbound on the national road from Brgy. Punta Baja in the same direction when the accident occurred.

Reconalla allegedly overtook Buenavista as he turned left to go home to Sitio Malapandeg, resulting in an accident between their motorcycles.

