Authorities confiscated sacks and master cases of smuggled cigarettes, estimated to be worth over P160,000, in the town of Sofronio Española yesterday at around 10 p.m.

The 49-year-old suspect, identified only by the police as alias Dan, a farmer from Barangay Pulot Center in Sofronio Española, was also arrested.

Two sacks of Fort and four master cases of New Berlin cigarettes were found in his possession.

The suspect will face charges for violating Republic Act 10643, or “The Graphic Health Warning Law,” and is now in the custody of the Sofronio Española PNP.

Every year, the government misses out on P100 billion in revenue due to the smuggling, unrecorded, and uncontrolled distribution of cigarettes.

These illegal cigarettes are often transported in large quantities, either in container vans with a minimum of 1,000 master cases, small boats known as “jungkong,” or through trucks and vans carrying hundreds of master cases.

Additionally, street vendors also contribute to this issue by selling cartons or packs of these untaxed cigarettes.

The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the situation as illegal traders exploited the limited movement of goods and cargo. While the distribution of illicit cigarettes was previously concentrated in Southern Palawan, they can now be found in the capital, Puerto Princesa City, as well as in North Palawan.

They are also now widespread in Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Rizal, Quezon, Narra, Roxas, San Vicente, Taytay, and also in the islands of Cuyo and Linapacan.

These illegal cigarettes are openly sold and distributed in the province, disregarding existing laws and regulations and showing blatant disrespect for both national and local authorities, as well as law enforcement personnel.