A joint operation carried out by law enforcement agencies in Palawan on Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old farmer for possession of an unlicensed firearm in Brgy. Alfonso XIII, Quezon, southern Palawan.

According to the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), Kadape Mataria was arrested in a joint operation on April 29 at 4:30 a.m. for violating Republic Act (RA) 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, when he was found in possession of illegal firearms.

The PPPO said the search warrant was issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165, Regional Trial Court, Brookes Point, on April 25, 2023. During the search, law enforcement officials were able to seize several illegal firearms and live ammunition from Mataria’s possession.

Specifically, the confiscated items included one Cal. 45 pistol with a chamber loaded with one live ammo, an inserted magazine for Cal. 45 loaded with seven pieces of live ammunition, a revolver with a Magnum cylinder loaded with five pieces of live ammunition, another revolver with a cylinder loaded with four pieces of live ammunition, and seven pieces of live ammunition for Cal. 45.

The search was conducted in the presence of Mataria and officials of Brgy. Alfonso XIII, said the PPPO. He is now under police custody together with the seized firearms and ammunition for proper disposition.

RA 10591 aims to regulate the ownership, possession, and use of firearms and ammunition in the country, with the goal of reducing gun-related crimes and ensuring public safety. It provides a comprehensive framework for the issuance of licenses and permits for firearms and ammunition, as well as guidelines for the registration and renewal of these licenses and permits. It also outlines the qualifications for owning and possessing firearms, and sets specific penalties for violations of the law.

About Post Author