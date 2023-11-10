Law enforcement authorities arrested a 21-year-old farmer in Brgy. Poblacion, Narra, on Wednesday, November 8, for frustrated murder.

Alias “Dandan” was considered the second most wanted individual at the municipal level in Narra.

Operatives from the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) lead to the arrest based on a warrant issued on October 24, by Branch 49 Judge Paz Soledad B. Rodriguez-Cayetano.

The case carried a recommended bail amount of P 200,000.

The individual was placed in the custody of Narra MPS for proper legal disposition.