(WARNING: Story shows photo of firearm and ammunition)

A violation of the firearms and ammunition law resulted in the arrest of a suspect early Monday morning at a national highway checkpoint in Sitio Nalbot, Barangay Poblacion, Taytay.

The suspect was identified as Eric Barbon, a 49-year-old farmer residing in the same barangay.

Initial investigations revealed that prior to the incident, on August 6, 2023, around 10:00 p.m., a checkpoint operation was conducted by the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS) and members of the 401st Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB).

During the checkpoint, Barbon, who was riding a top-down tricycle, tried to evade apprehension by discarding a suspected firearm into the bushes along the roadside.

Checkpoint personnel examined the object and confirmed it to be a caliber .38 revolver without a serial number, loaded with two unfired cartridges.

As a result, Barbon was taken into custody by the Taytay MPS for proper documentation and disposition.