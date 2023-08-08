(WARNING: Story shows photo of firearm and ammunition)

A violation of the firearms and ammunition law resulted in the arrest of a suspect early Monday morning at a national highway checkpoint in Sitio Nalbot, Barangay Poblacion, Taytay.

The suspect was identified as Eric Barbon, a 49-year-old farmer residing in the same barangay.

Initial investigations revealed that prior to the incident, on August 6, 2023, around 10:00 p.m., a checkpoint operation was conducted by the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS) and members of the 401st Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB).

During the checkpoint, Barbon, who was riding a top-down tricycle, tried to evade apprehension by discarding a suspected firearm into the bushes along the roadside.

Checkpoint personnel examined the object and confirmed it to be a caliber .38 revolver without a serial number, loaded with two unfired cartridges.

As a result, Barbon was taken into custody by the Taytay MPS for proper documentation and disposition.

Previous articleMotorcycle driver hospitalized after crash in Bataraza
Next articlePH resupply boats back in Ulugan Bay, still primed for future Ayungin missions
Palawan News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR