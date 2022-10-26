A local civic group dedicated to assisting deserving youth in completing their education has chosen 33 students from among 1,600 applicants to receive scholarships and related assistance through its program.

The beneficiaries were formally introduced to the Financial Assistance Program for Education (FAPE), an initiative going into its 7th year, by the Palaweño Savers Club (PSC) and Palaweño Savings Credit Cooperative (PSCC) over the weekend during an orientation session held at the VietVille Restaurant in Brgy. Sta. Lourdes.

FAPE’s chief education officer, Peter Sing, told the new scholars that the program goes beyond just providing financial assistance for their education and also helps them develop as responsible citizens.

Aside from financial assistance, FAPE requires its scholars to participate in a comprehensive training program that focuses on life skills and personality development. It holds regular Learning Sessions on a variety of topics for its scholars, among other things.

“Hindi sapat ang natututunan ng mga bata sa eskwelahan at minsan hindi napupunan ng mga magulang sa bahay ang tamang kaisipan. Ano man ang kalagayan ninyo sa buhay ay hindi pera ang mag aangat sa inyo sa buhay kundi tamang pag-iisip. Kahit anong ibigay sa inyo na salapi kung mali ang kaisipan niyo ay walang mangyayari,” Sing told the grantees.

PSC and PSCC launched their program in 2016 with a small group of scholars and have since expanded to increase their number.

Nemecio Cruz II, a Palawan State University (PSU) graduating Petroleum Engineering student who enrolled in the program in 2018, attested to how it helped him become goal-oriented.

“Nagsimula talaga ay Grade 11 ako, 2018. Natulungan ako financially, pero mas natulungan ako ng marami sa mga learning sessions, maraming activities na involve ang decision-making namin, lalo na sa mga goal namin sa buhay at iba na ina-assess din kami,” he shared.

“Kung paano ko ito maibabalik sa ibang kabataan ay lagi lang nilang sinasabi na magkaroon kami ng magandang pananaw sa buhay, dapat kapag graduate na kami ng college at malinaw ang mga plano o goal namin sa buhay. ‘Yong pay off na sinasabi nila ay makita lang nila kami na magtagumpay,” he added.

Geramel Padul, a construction worker from Brgy. San Manuel, stated that FAPE would be of great assistance to them, particularly in the education of his daughter Genalyn, who is currently in her first year studying Criminology at Fullbright College and was one of the program’s qualifiers this year.

“Pito silang magkakapatid, lima silang nag-aaral tapos swerte na kung magkaroon ako ng P3,500 na kita sa isang Linggo. Minsan kasi talaga P3,000 lang. Kaya kung hindi siya napili dito ay mahirap talaga,” he said.

Under FAPE, the grantees must maintain a grade with a general weighted average of 87 for elementary and high school students, and 2.25 for college students.

