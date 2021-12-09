MAHALIMA fans rejoice! Pinoy pop group SB19 is now officially No. 1 on the Billboard Weekly Hot Trending charts, snatching the spot from international South Korean sensation BTS on Wednesday.

The group’s hit single “Bazinga” is the first song to overtake fan favorites such as “Permission to Dance,” “Butter,” and “Dynamite,” which have dominated the list for six weeks.

“I’M FIRE / I LINGER YEAH. Wow! Thank you ATIN for bringing us to the Top Spot on the @billboard #HotTrendingSongs!” the group wrote on their official Twitter account on Wednesday, thanking their loyal fans for the support.

According to Billboard, the five-part group’s sudden rise to the top could be attributed to their recent performance at the 34th Awit Awards, where the group won People’s Voice Favorite Song for their track “Hanggang sa Huli.” The group was nominated for three other categories, including Best Performance by a Group Recording Artists.

- Advertisement -

The Billboard Hot Trending list was created this year to track the most-talked-about hit singles on Twitter. This week’s Top 10 include other top South Korean acts such as Stray Kids’ “Christmas EveL” and KAI’s “Peaches.”

The group is also reportedly in El Nido to shoot a music video, according to Palawan News sources.