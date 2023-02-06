The social media hashtags “MIAAdoBetter”, “Unprofessional”, and “Nakakahiya” trended after fans of the Kpop group ENHYPEN accused a staff member of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) of violating its no-contact security check policy.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, a female airport employee can be seen giggling while conducting physical body scanning on at least two Kpop group members and requesting that three of them remove their facemasks.

“Need ipatrending para makarating or mabalita para magawan ng action ng NAIA,” @astrea commented.

“Tuwang tuwa pa siya😭😭 Ate, kapag di natuloy yung 5 days con isusumpa kita😭” said @Yoonsino

The Airport Transport Security (ATS) has issued a statement saying that investigation on the issue is now being conducted.

“The management is currently investigating the matter to determine the extent of violation committed based on existing rules and security screening protocols if any, and impose appropriate administrative sanctions, should it be necessary,” the statement read.

“While we understand the excitement brought about by the presence of these Korean artists, we remind not only our personnel, but all airport users, that unauthorized filming at our security screening checkpoints is not allowed as a matter of policy,” the statement read further.

ATS also assured the public that they “shall never tolerate any unprofessional behavior towards the riding public.”

