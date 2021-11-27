A family from Caluya, Antique province, is requesting extra help in the search for relatives and friends who went missing in the sea while traveling to Panagatan Island.

Yhan Bajar Erodias said in a Facebook post on November 24 that her cousin Jularte Malaluan and Malaluan’s mother-in-law Ludith Ligetimas, along with two others identified as Maica Tuinga Escultor and Kulatoy Spenzer Valdez, departed Caluya aboard a pump boat on November 23 but did not reach their destination.

In another post Friday night, Erodias said the local government of Caluya through the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) station in Caluya, and Municipal Police Station are now conducting search and rescue operations.

She, however, added that the family of Malaluan also wants to hire a boat and conduct their own search and is seeking financial assistance for the purchase of fuel.

The family is also urging residents of Palawan villages near the island of Antique who may have seen the pump boat in blue and yellow used by the four to contact them immediately.