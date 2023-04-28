The family of Pablo Rivera, a 57-year-old jeepney driver residing in Tumbaga Road, Brgy. San Jose, is desperately searching for him after he went missing last month.

According to his daughter Rizza, Rivera was last seen in St. Mary’s Subdivision in the same barangay on March 30.

She was last in touch with her father last March 22, and had informed her that he would be heading to City Hall on March 29th to have his vehicle repaired.

“Umalis siya bahay [sa Barangay Manalo] ng ganap na Huwebes, March 22, 2023, at nagsabing pupunta ng city hall noong March 29, 2023; at yun ang huling contact namin sa kanya. Pero ang sabi niya sa huling tawag ay babalik siya sa inaayos niya na sasakyan ngunit wala na siyang binalikan at hindi nakita pang muli,” she said.

Rivera’s family is now asking for the public’s help in locating him. They have reported his disappearance to the authorities and are appealing to anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to come forward.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Palawan is also conducting an investigation into Rivera’s disappearance and is urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.

About Post Author