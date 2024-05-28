A man has been reported missing after leaving his home in Barangay San Jose Rizal, Aborlan, on May 21, to go to work.

The family of Ullysis Gamboa Desamito, 38, is seeking help as he has been reported missing by his parents.

His parents said Ullysis did not return home after bidding farewell to his mother on the morning of May 21 to go to work. It was also found out that he did not reach his workplace.

Desamito’s parents mentioned that he used to have a partner but they also separated. Authorities are currently looking into the possibility that they may have reunited and he went with her wherever she resides.

For any information or if anyone recognizes the mentioned individual, they may text or call Councilor John Desamito at 09985985850 or 09197269888 for a faster search effort.