Family of sexual abuse victim welcomes court ruling

The family member of one of two complainants in the sexual abuse case against local Christian church pastor Fortunato “Bobot” Almasco, Jr., said she welcomed the recent ruling of the city court convicting him of the charges.

In an interview with Palawan News, the victim’s family member said her family is hoping that the decision will help them achieve justice for her daughter.

“Okay naman na kami. Mapatunayan lang na ginawa niya ‘yon. Salamat na lang sa mga natutunan namin. Masakit din sa amin, kaya lang kailangan talaga namin ang justice,” the family member said.

Pastor Almasco was earlier convicted by city court Judge Enrique Selda on three counts of acts of lasciviousness in cases that were filed by two victims.

Almasco can still appeal the ruling before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) or at the Court of Appeals (CA).

Palawan News has reached out to the family of Pastor Almasco, but has yet to receive a statement about the decision.

Almasco is a bishop at the Acts Family Church, who previously ran for the City Council during the 2019 midterm elections under the Edward Hagedorn ticket. (with a report from Ruth Rodriguez)

