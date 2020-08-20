Family of missing fishers to receive settlement from Chinese cargo vessel

Admiral George V. Ursabia Jr., Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant, in a virtual presser with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday, said that the formal settlement for the damages was agreed upon by the parties involved in the “maritime accident”.

The families of the missing crew of F/V Liberty 5 will receive P1 million each as part of a “formal settlement” with the Hong Kong-registered cargo vessel M/V Vienna Wood that was responsible for the sea tragedy in Occidental Mindoro in June this year.

Admiral George V. Ursabia Jr., Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant, in a virtual presser with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday, said that the formal settlement for the damages was agreed upon by the parties involved in the “maritime accident”.

“On Monday (August 24), the family members of the 12 missing Filipino fishermen and two other passengers of FV Liberty 5 will receive compensations amounting to one million pesos each from MV Vienna Wood,” the PCG statement said.

The Irma Fishing and Trading Inc., owner of FV Liberty 5, is also set to receive a settlement amounting to P40 million, covering the cost of the “distressed fishing vessel”.

Liberty 5 was reported to have collided with MV Vienna Wood, a cargo vessel that is registered in Hong Kong with Chinese crew, around 1 a.m. on June 27 while leaving Occidental Mindoro.

The 12 crew members and two passengers of Liberty 5 are still missing and uncounted for after the sea collision that transpired on June 27. The reported missing complements include Alfonso, Reynante Dahon (chief mate), Reynil Magura (chief engineer), Miguel Comaling (assistant chief engineer), Joefrey Bantog and Jeerom Alaska (oilers), Michael Flores (master hatchman), Jayson Bigonte, Adrian Robert Amogod, Bartolome Oab Jr., Herbert Dalabajan, and Reynald Riparip (hatchmen), and passengers Ariel Tabang and Eduardo Manipol.