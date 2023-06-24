(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers/viewers should exercise caution.)

A family riding in a top-down tricycle sustained injuries after an accident near the Iwahig Bridge at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.

Eyewitnesses reported that the top-down tricycle, carrying the couple Herminia and Agapito Lupian along with three other passengers, flipped over after its tire burst.

The vehicle was being driven by their adult child, who had a female friend riding pillion, while the couple and their two underage children were seated in the sidecar.

The incident caused a brief disruption in the otherwise tranquil morning along the road. Nearby motorists and pedestrians rushed to the aid of the affected family, offering immediate assistance until the rescue team arrived.

Local authorities were alerted promptly, and the injured individuals were swiftly transported to the nearest medical facility for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown, but they are receiving medical attention to address their wounds and ensure their well-being.

The cause of the tire malfunction leading to the accident remains under investigation.