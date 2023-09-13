A 64-year-old carpenter in Purok 2, Barangay Minara, Roxas town, was killed by his 38-year-old son on Wednesday afternoon due to family feud.

The Provincial Police Office (PPO) has named the victim as Roger Dahil, while his son, identified as Raulson Dahil, is the alleged suspect in the hacking incident that happened around 3 p.m. on September 11.

According to the investigation, before the incident occurred, the victim and his wife had a heated argument. The suspect initially attempted to mediate, but this led to a dispute between him and his father.

Eventually, the Raulson retrieved a bolo and used it to attack his father. This resulted in the victim receiving serious chest wounds that ultimately led to his demise.

The suspect is currently in the custody of Roxas MPS, and the bolo used, measuring approximately 58 cm including the handle, has been recovered from the crime scene.