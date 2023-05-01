The families of the victims in the Brgy. Sta. Lucia vehicular accident early Sunday morning are seeking justice for their loved ones and are set to file cases against the driver for reckless imprudence resulting to serious physical injuries and homicide.

P/Lt. Col. Mark Allen Palacio, spokesperson for the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), said three of the six passengers are still in critical condition.

They were confined after the shuttle van they were riding on the morning of April 30 crashed into a tree along the South National Highway in Brgy. Sta. Lucia. The driver was identified as Joezer Coleta Lontes.

“Of the 10 passengers, 9 of them will file cases against the driver—reckless imprudence resulting to serious physical injuries and homicide. Four po yung namatay , six nasa hospital naka confine—of the six na naka confine, three sa kanila medyo [nasa] critical condition,” Palacio said Monday morning, May 1.

(Of the 10 passengers, 9 of them will file cases against the driver for reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries and homicide. Four of them died and six are confined in the hospital. Among the six who are confined, three are in critical condition.)

This is the most recent development in the police investigation into the vehicular tragedy that startled city residents, prompting many to urge public works and highways officials to install warning markers and signs on the part of the national road in Brgy. Sta. Lucia, which they have dubbed “killer road.”

“Four additional fatalities on record, foremost of which is due to human error. When will this trend stop in Palawan? Road authorities should take drastic moves before more lives are tragically snuffed out again. Such painful death and painful emotional experience for loved ones mourning and burying their dead,” one said in a comment to an earlier story published by Palawan News

Palacio said given the recent accident and the fact that the area is considered “accident prone,” the PPCPO, the city government, and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) have already reached out to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to request the installation of early warning devices and signs to remind drivers about road safety.

He also urged passengers to take the initiative in reminding drivers not to rush and to drive safely.

“Nakipag-ugnayan po yung City PNP, LGU, at LTO sa DPWH para na rin sa road signs doon, early warning signages, kasi statistically speaking, accident prone area yung lugar na yun. Pati mga operator naman na icheck din sila, also sa mga driver, or human error talaga yung cause ng accident (The City PNP, LGU, and LTO have coordinated with the DPWH for the installation of road signs and early warning signages in the area because statistically speaking, it is an accident-prone location. Operators will also be checked, as well as the drivers, as human error is often the cause of accidents),” he said.

Humihiling ng hustisya ang mga pamilya ng mga biktima sa nangyaring vehicular accident sa Brgy. Sta. Lucia noong umaga ng Linggo, at nakahanda silang maghahain ng kaso laban sa driver dahil sa reckless imprudence resulting to serious physical injuries at homicide.

Ayon kay P/Lt. Col. Mark Allen Palacio, tagapagsalita ng Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), tatlo sa anim na pasahero ay nasa kritikal na kalagayan matapos ang aksidente.

Sila ay naka confine matapos na sumalpok sa isang puno sa South National Highway sa Brgy. Sta. Lucia and kanilang shuttle van na kinalululanan bandang 7:30 ng umaga noong Abril 30. Ang driver ay kinilalang si Joezer Coleta Lontes.

“Of the 10 passengers, 9 of them will file cases against the driver—reckless imprudence resulting to serious physical injuries and homicide. Four po yung namatay, six nasa hospital naka confine—of the six na naka confine, three sa kanila medyo [nasa] critical condition,” sabi ni Palacio kaninang umaga, Lunes, May 1.

Ito ang pinakabagong update sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya tungkol sa nangyaring trahedya na gumulat sa mga residente ng lungsod, at nagudyok sa marami na pakiusapan ang mga opisyal ng public works and highways na maglagay ng mga paalala at mga senyales sa bahagi ng national road sa Brgy. Sta. Lucia na tinatawag nilang “killer road.”

“Four additional fatalities on record, foremost of which is due to human error. When will this trend stop in Palawan? Road authorities should take drastic moves before more lives are tragically snuffed out again. Such painful death and painful emotional experience for loved ones mourning and burying their dead,” sabi ng isang netizen sa isang komento sa isang naunang balita na inilathala ng Palawan News.

(May apat na karagdagang pagkamatay na naitala, karamihan ay dahil sa pagkakamali ng tao. Kailan matatapos ang ganitong trend sa Palawan? Dapat kumilos nang mabilisan ang mga awtoridad sa kalsada bago pa mas mawalan ng buhay ang iba. Napakasakit ng ganitong kamatayan at emosyonal na karanasan para sa mga mahal sa buhay na nagluluksa at naglilibing ng kanilang mga yumao.)

Binanggit rin ni Palacio na dahil sa kamakailang aksidente at dahil na rin sa “accident-prone area” ang bahagi ng national road sa Brgy. Sta. Lucia, nakipag-ugnayan na ang PPCPO, ang city government, at ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) para mag-request ng paglalagay ng mga early warning device at mga senyales upang magpaalala sa mga driver tungkol sa kaligtasan sa kalsada.

Hinimok din niya ang mga pasahero na magpakita ng inisyatibo sa pagpaalala sa mga driver na huwag magmadali at magmaneho ng maayos.

“Nakipag-ugnayan po yung City PNP, LGU, at LTO sa DPWH para na rin sa road signs doon, early warning signages, kasi statistically speaking, accident prone area yung lugar na yun. Pati mga operator naman na icheck din sila, also sa mga driver, or human error talaga yung cause ng accident,” pahayag niya.

