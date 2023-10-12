Philippine Ambassador to Israel Pedro Laylo Jr. has assured the families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Philippines that the government is closely monitoring the safety of their loved ones amid the ongoing conflict between the Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a press briefing in Malacañang on Wednesday.

“We take this opportunity to assure not just our kababayans here in Israel but also their families there in the Philippines, who we know are anxious to find out how their loved ones are coping in this difficult time,” Laylo said.

Laylo said the Philippine Embassy was closely working with Israeli authorities to locate the OFWs and Filipino community affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict, as he assured them that the Israeli military has already retaken control of the communities infiltrated by the militant group.

“Despite sporadic rocket attacks and the distressing images you see in the news and on social media, these depict only certain areas in Israel, particularly in areas surrounding the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military has retaken control of the communities infiltrated by Hamas militants. Rocket attacks have considerably lessened, except in southern Israel. People can move freely in areas far from the combat zone, and we have returned to work here at the embassy since Sunday,” Laylo said.

Laylo appealed for understanding, as they could not yet immediately extend assistance to the victims due to strict travel restrictions enforced by the Israeli government, but assured them that they had established protocols for anyone who wished to be evacuated.

Laylo said that the embassy’s Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and a team from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have provided assistance to evacuated Filipinos taken to safer ground.