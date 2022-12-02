Rene Fajilagutan has been installed as new project supervisor of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) and Moises Arzaga Jr. has taken his oath of office Thursday as chair of its board of directors, the power cooperative announced.

PALECO said Liza Angela Jaranilla as new board vice chair and Raul Timbancaya as newly-elected director also took their oaths on December 1.

Atty. Xerxes Adzuara, the outgoing PALECO project supervisor, led Fajilagutan’s installation at the power coop’s main office in accordance with National Electrification Administration (NEA) Office Order No. 225, Series of 2022, signed by administrator Emmanuel P. Juaneza.

“Si Fajilagutan ay may humigit-kumulang 35 taon ng nagseserbisyo para sa rural electrification. Sa kasalukuyan siya rin ang general manager ng Romblon Electric Cooperative, Inc. (ROMELCO), pangulo ng Association of Isolated Electric Cooperatives (AIEC), pangulo para sa rehiyong MIMAROPA ng National Association of General Managers of Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (NAGMEC), at pangulo ng Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association, Inc. (PHILRECA) para sa Region IV,” PALECO information officer Maria Janelle Rebusada said.

As a project supervisor, Fajilagutan will oversee the operation of PALECO, approve or disapprove board resolutions after consultations with relevant NEA departments, and perform any other duties assigned to him by the administration to ensure the smooth operation of the cooperative.

Fajilagutan swore in Arzaga as the new board chair of PALECO from District II, which covers the barangays of Brgy. Mandaragat, Brgy. San Miguel hanggang Brgy. San Jose; Jaranilla from District VIII of the towns of Cuyo, Magsaysay, and Agutaya as vice chair; and Timbancaya as new member of the board.

Fajilagutan stated that as project supervisor, he is at PALECO to make recommendations and assist the BOD and PALECO management in ensuring the cooperative’s progress toward becoming a AAA electric cooperative as soon as possible.

