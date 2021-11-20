No other weather disturbances are expected to affect the country aside from the existing shear line and northeast monsoon, said the state weather bureau in its Saturday morning forecast.

Grace Castañeda, weather specialist, said that the shear line is affecting the eastern portion of Southern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon, or amihan, is prevailing over Northern and Central Luzon.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay wala rin tayong mino-monitor na sama ng panahon na maaaring makaapekto sa ating bansa,” she said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that no gale warnings have been raised over the waters of the country. The waters surrounding the province of Palawan are at slight to moderate levels.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay wala tayong gale warning kaya ligtas na makakapalaot ang ating mga kababayang mangingisda pati na rin ‘yong may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” she added.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over Northern and Central Luzon with moderate to rough seas. While light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will prevail over the rest of the country, with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA added.