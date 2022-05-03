Generally fair weather will prevail in the country today except some parts of Mindanao and extreme Northern Luzon due to the presence of the low pressure area (LPA) that was last spotted 185 kilometers (kms) east of General Santos City and the frontal system where warm and cold air masses meet, respectively.

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA still has a low chance of developing into a storm, but it will continue to deliver scattered rains and thunderstorms in some areas in Mindanao.

“Nanatiling mababa ang tsansa nito na maging bagyo in the next 24 hours,” she said.

The frontal system will also bring rains and thunderstorms in extreme Northern Luzon, especially the Batanes and Babuyan areas.

“Ang nalalabing bahagi ng extreme Northern Luzon, kasama na dyan ang Metro Manila, ay magiging maaliwalas ang panahon sa kabuuan. Mainit at maalinsangan, lalo na sa tanghali, kaya patuloy nating pinaalalahanan ang mga kababayan natin kung maaari ay stay indoors,” she said.

The whole of Visayas, Palawan including, Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Easterlies/localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from the East to Southeast will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.