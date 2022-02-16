A generally fair weather is expected over a large part of the country Thursday, while the northeast monsoon directly affects the Northern Luzon.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that there is no low-pressure area (LPA) or tropical cyclone monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Sa kasalukuyan, maganda at maaliwalas na panahon ang nararanasan sa malaking bahagi ng bansa–Kaya sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa, kasama ang Metro Manila, asahan natin ang medyo mainit na panahon ngayong araw,” he said.

According to the regional weather forecast, the province of Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

“Inaasahan natin na patuloy na hihina ang amihan at sa mga araw na ito, ang magiging dominant weather system na makakaapekto sa ating bansa ay easterlies,” he said.

PAGASA did not raise any gale warning advisory over the seaboards of the country, most parts of the country will be moderate to rough levels. While the western part of Visayas and Mindanao will experience slight to moderate sea levels.

The moderate to strong winds from the east to northeast will prevail over the Visayas with moderate to rough seas. While light to moderate winds from the northeast will prevail over Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with slight to moderate seas.