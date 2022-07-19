- Advertisement by Google -

Fair weather is expected today due to what weather specialists describe as a “monsoon break” caused by the ridge of a high pressure area.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Wednesday that this ridge prevails over Northern and Central Luzon and there is no other low-pressure area (LPA) monitored to occur inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Ngayong araw ay nakararanas tayo ng monsoon break, ibig sabihin ang habagat ay hindi nakakaapekto sa bansa. Ridge of high-pressure area ang nakakaapekto sa Northern at Central Luzon, ito ay magbibigay ng maganda at mainit na panahon,” he said.

Isolated rains due to thunderstorms however may occur by afternoon or evening.

Light to moderate winds from the southeast to south will prevail over Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.

