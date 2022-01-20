The cool breeze will be felt mainly in the Luzon area when the northeast monsoon, or amihan, weakens significantly on Thursday morning, according to the state weather agency.

Aldczar Aurelio, weather specialist, said that Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will see good weather, with the possibility of light rainfall.

Aside from the monsoon, the shear line affects the eastern part of Southern Luzon, while at the southern Mindanao, the presence of intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is monitored but will not affect the country.

“Itong ITCZ ay hindi tayo naaapektuhan. Walang low-pressure area o bagyo na namo-monitor sa loob at labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

Due to the northeast monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon.

“Kaya sa ating mga kababayan na nagbabalak pumalaot sa lugar na ‘yon ay huwag muna dahil sa inaasahan natin na matataas na alon,” he said.

While the seaboards over the rest of the country including the waters surrounding the province of Palawan are moderate to rough seas conditions.

The wind from the northeast will bring moderate to strong wind speed over Northern Luzon and will result to moderate to rough seas in 2.8 to 4.0-meter high. While the rest of the country will experience moderate to strong winds from the northeast direction resulting to moderate to rough seas in 1.2 to 3.1-meter high.