The prevailing easterlies from the east will keep the country warm and humid today, according to the weather agency.

“Sa kasalukuyan, easterlies pa rin yong prevailing weather system natin kaya warm and humid conditions yong nararanasan natin sa ating bansa. E-expect po natin na bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang mga kalangitan, and then yong mga pag-ulan na nararanasan natin tuwing hapon at gabi e-expect rin po natin yan, yong mga isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms,” said PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin.

Bulquerin added that the country is not monitoring any low pressure area (LPA) or weather disturbance that may affect the country in the next three to five days.

Meanwhile, in a regional forecast, PAGASA said the Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from East to Northeast will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.