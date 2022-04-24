Fair weather will prevail over the country on Monday, but rain is still likely in some areas due to easterlies and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the state weather agency said.

It also said it is not monitoring any weather disturbances within and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a forecast issued on Monday, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that the ITCZ affects Southern Mindanao, while easterlies from the Pacific Ocean influence the rest of the country.

“Sa kasalukuyan, sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa nakararanas ng maganda at maaliwalas na panahon, may mga pag-ulan tayong namo-monitor sa Bicol region—wala tayong namo-monitor na low-pressure area o bagyo sa loob at labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),” he said.

The regional weather forecast stated that Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of isolated rains or thunderstorms due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) added that light to moderate winds from the east to southeast will prevail over Northern Luzon with slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.1 meters. While light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

The province of Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro, will observe light to moderate seas.