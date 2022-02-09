The northeast monsoon has slightly weakened, according to the state weather bureau, resulting in humid weather across much of the country, but no weather disturbances are expected to disrupt its landmass.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio stated Wednesday that the easterlies, or warm breeze, originating from the Pacific Ocean will affect the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainfall or thunderstorms, according to a regional weather forecast.

“Wala tayong namo-monitor na panibagong low-pressure area o LPA at bagyo sa loob at labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility. Kasalukuyan, sa silangang bahagi ng Mindanao ay nakararanas ng maulap na kalangitan na may pag-ulan,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Even if the northeast monsoon is weakening, its wind continues to affect the seaboards, resulting in moderate to rough sea levels. PAGASA issued a gale warning over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, and Ilocos Norte.

The waters surrounding the province of Palawan are moderate to rough levels.

“Paalala muna sa ating mga kababayan na huwag muna pumalaot dahil sa may inaasahan pa rin tayo na malalakas na alon,” he said.

Moderate to strong winds from the east to northeast will prevail over the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, with moderate to rough seas.