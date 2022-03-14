The easterlies prevailing across the country will deliver generally fair weather throughout the day, according to the state weather bureau.

The easterlies wind, or the warm air originating from the Pacific Ocean, is hitting portions of the country, according to weather expert Aldczar Aurelio.

“Inaasahan natin ang maganda at mainit na panahon sa buong bansa dahil sa easterlies. Samantala, wala tayong binabantayan o namomonitor na low-pressure area o bagyo sa loob o labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),” he said.

“Bukod sa maganda at mainit na panahon sa buong bansa, may tsansa po ng isolated nang pag-ulan dahil sa localized thunderstorms,” he added.

The regional weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) stated that the light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will prevail over Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, with slight to moderate seas.

Over Northern Luzon, moderate easterly winds will dominate, with moderate seas ranging from 1.2 to 2.5 meters high. Over the rest of the country, mild to moderate winds from the east to northeast will prevail, with seas ranging from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.