Weather specialist Grace Castañeda said Wednesday that most parts of the country will continue to experience fair weather due to the easterlies.

She also said there are no low pressure areas or weather disturbances inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, the weather will be partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms this Wednesday due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

With minor to moderate waves, light to moderate winds from the east will prevail.