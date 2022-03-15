The easterlies wind will continue to bring humid temperature across the country, according to the state weather bureau Wednesday morning.

However, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that, despite the current warm air from the Pacific Ocean, light rains are still likely owing to localized thunderstorms.

“Inaasahan natin na ngayong araw ay mainit at maganda ang panahon sa bansa dahil patuloy pa rin nakakaapekto ang easterlies—bukod sa maganda at maaliwalas na panahon ang inaasahan natin, may inaasahan pa rin tayo na biglaang buhos ng ulan o isolated na mga pag-ulan dulot ng thunderstorm sa buong bansa,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.

The moderate winds from the northeast to east, on the other hand, will prevail over the Extreme Northern Luzon with moderate seas from 1.2 to 2.5 meters. Light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.1 meters.