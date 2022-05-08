Fair and warm weather will continue across the country for the next three days due to prevailing easterlies, according to PAGASA.

“Sa kasalukuyan easterlie pa rin ang prevailing weather system kaya mainit at maalinsangang panahon pa rin po yong mararanasan natin sa Metro Manila at sa buong bansa. Expect po natin na for the next three days patuloy tayong makakaranas ng mainit at maalinsangan na panahon dahil ang dominant weather system natin easterlies pa rin po yan,” weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said Sunday.

Bulquerin also said PAGASA is not observing any formation of a low pressure area (LPA) that could adversely affect the country.

In Palawan, however, a regional weather forecast issued at 5 a.m. stated that it will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms, still due to the easterlies. The whole Visayas and Occidental Mindoro will also experience the same weather condition.

Light to moderate winds from the East will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.