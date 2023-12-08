[Updated] The Facebook page for the Kalayaan municipal government’s tourism project, which promotes tours to the island group in the West Philippine Sea, was hacked.

At approximately 2:51 p.m. today, December 8, an unauthorized live broadcast occurred on the FB page of the municipal government’s tourism project, named “Spratlys Island, Kalayaan Tourism.” This stream showed a non-Filipino nationality, indicating a security breach of the page.

However, according to a Palawan News source, on December 4, at about 11:20 p.m., there was already a live stream that lasted for over five hours, showing only a ceiling fan, a laptop keyboard, and parts of an office or house.

At 3:12 p.m. on December 7, there was another live stream that featured a plant.

“Nasipa na yong tatlong admin ng page,” said the source, who also mentioned that even the Western Command (Wescom) is now assisting them in recovering the page from the hackers.

It’s uncertain whether the hackers have made any deletions on the page, but it’s still evident that posts from the past months remain visible. The page currently has 8.4k followers.

Earlier this year, the Kalayaan municipal tourism project launched the Great Kalayaan Expedition. This initiative offers a unique chance for tourists who love adventure to explore around four island locations in Kalayaan town.

Palawan News is trying to obtain a comment from the cooperative as of now.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The content of this article was revised approximately at 8:20 p.m. on December 8 to clarify that the Facebook page in question is managed by the tourism project of the Kalayaan municipal government rather than the Kalayaan Islands Tourism Agents (KITA) Cooperative. KITA manages www.travelspratlys.com, a website powered by KITA Travel, which is the sole travel agency/operator authorized to conduct and manage tours within the jurisdiction of the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG).