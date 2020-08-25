Face shields required in confined public spaces in El Nido

Traffic Management Office (TMG) personnel of El Nido monitoring public compliance to the use of face mask and face shield || Image by Bella Mutia

Executive Order 20-071 requires all individuals going to the market, airport, seaport, government facilities and passengers in public transport such as tricycles, buses and vans to wear a face shield aside from a face mask. This EO also applies to all employees and elected officials entering government facilities and offices.

EL NIDO, Palawan – Municipal Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim has issued an order requiring the mandatory use of face masks and face shields in public confined spaces as part of measures to control COVID-19.

In an interview Monday with Palawan News, Mayor Lim said her issuance was in accordance wit the Department of Transportation (DOtr) memorandum circular no. 2020-14.

Lim said wearing of face shield in addition to face mask is for protection purposes noting spiked COVID-19 cases from neighboring towns.

“Actually ang talagang mga pangunahing nirerequire natin magface shield at face mask ay ‘yong mga sumasakay sa public vehicles at ‘yong mga pumapasok sa opisina. Sinusunod lang po natin ang order galing sa DOTr,” she said.

She said she had wanted to issue the order earlier but delayed its issuance in order to allow local residents to prepare.

“August 7 pa ‘yan at dapat ay naimplement na ‘yan then August 15 inadopt na ng maraming LGUs. Dito sa atin binigyan pa natin ng panahon ang mga tao na makabili nito, so it’s an additional one week pa rin para makapaghanda sila kaya ngayon lang (August) 24 natin dito iimplement iyan,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lim also issued an order temporarily suspending all sea vessels transport to Coron until August 31, 2020 because of the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Calamianes town.

About the Author Bella Mutia